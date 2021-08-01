First Community Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

