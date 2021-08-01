First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

