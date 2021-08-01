First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

FR stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

