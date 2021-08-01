First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teradyne by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teradyne by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.