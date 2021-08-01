First National Bank of South Miami Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

