First National Bank of South Miami Has $238,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.61 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

