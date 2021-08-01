First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

