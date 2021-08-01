First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.