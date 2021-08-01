First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 2,447 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

