First PREMIER Bank Acquires 3,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 7,557,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

