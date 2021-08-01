First PREMIER Bank Has $1.77 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.