First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,853. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.