First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

