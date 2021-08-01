First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

