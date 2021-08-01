First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 4.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

