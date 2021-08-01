First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in July

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 2,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

