Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.