Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

