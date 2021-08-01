Flow Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $22.52 or 0.00054676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $421.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.31 or 1.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00832710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

