Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.66. 1,934,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,353. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

