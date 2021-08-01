Flux Price Hits $0.0971 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and $257,661.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00293398 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00124872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00142946 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002105 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,683,430 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.