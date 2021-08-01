FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238,480 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.53. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.