FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,662. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19.

