FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.53. 3,442,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

