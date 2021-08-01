Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,440.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.81) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 10490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.88. The company has a market capitalization of £833.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

