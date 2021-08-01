Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $46.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 756,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,387. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

