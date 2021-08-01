Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $300.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

