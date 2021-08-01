Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

Fortis stock opened at C$56.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.76. The stock has a market cap of C$26.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

