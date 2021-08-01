Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.