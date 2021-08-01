Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FWP stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

