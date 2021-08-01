Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $560.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

