Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

