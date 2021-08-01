FRP (FRPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11. FRP has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $565.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

