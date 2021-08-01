Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.400-$9.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.03 billion-$33.03 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FJTSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. downgraded Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.