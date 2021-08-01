Fulton Bank N.A. Has $428,000 Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $13,565,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH opened at $49.89 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

