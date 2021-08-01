Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $664.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52 week low of $282.15 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.