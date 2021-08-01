Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,168 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

