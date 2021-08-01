Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

MHK opened at $194.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

