Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 670.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 318,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

