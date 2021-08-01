Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 133 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $384.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

