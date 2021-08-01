FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

