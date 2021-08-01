FY2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion.

