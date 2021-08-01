FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Boosted by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.26 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $248.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.