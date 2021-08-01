FY2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Increased by Analyst

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Shares of AWI opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

