FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.04). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.