Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 3,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

