Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Garmin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Garmin by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. 748,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,087. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

