GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €37.96 ($44.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

