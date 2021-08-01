Genasys Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.60 on Friday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genasys during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys during the first quarter worth $241,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

