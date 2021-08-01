Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.51 Million

Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $75.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.68 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $295.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $322.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.46 million, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $340.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.