Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.